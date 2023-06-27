Transform Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 24,950 BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
Shares of EGF stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $10.87.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
