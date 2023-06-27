Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

