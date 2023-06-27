Transform Wealth LLC Sells 74 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $319.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day moving average is $316.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

