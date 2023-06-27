Transform Wealth LLC Sells 76 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,384 shares of company stock worth $9,980,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

VRSN stock opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

