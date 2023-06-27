Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.