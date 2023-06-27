Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHD. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 695,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 326,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MHD opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.