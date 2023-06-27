Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

