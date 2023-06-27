Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

