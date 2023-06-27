Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

