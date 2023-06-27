Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

TFC stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.