Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 27,225 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,225 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.