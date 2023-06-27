Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 437 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
