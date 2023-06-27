Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

