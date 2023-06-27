Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of TFC opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

