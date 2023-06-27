Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

UBER opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.