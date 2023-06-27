UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in UDR by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 647,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

