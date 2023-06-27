Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.4% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.72. The company has a market cap of $713.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

