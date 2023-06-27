Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 615 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

