Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

