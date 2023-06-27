Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Head-To-Head Survey

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 33.51% 16.15% 13.11% Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Display has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Display and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 2 6 0 2.75 Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Display currently has a consensus price target of $148.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Interlink Electronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Interlink Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Universal Display.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Display and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $616.62 million 10.61 $210.06 million $4.18 33.06 Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.11 $1.26 million $0.09 122.00

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics. Universal Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Display beats Interlink Electronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical materials synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

