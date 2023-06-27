Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,283 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

