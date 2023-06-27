Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

