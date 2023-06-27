Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

