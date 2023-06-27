Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

TXN stock opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.