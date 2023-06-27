Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

