Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

