Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,862 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

