Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,360 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.