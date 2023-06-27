Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 453 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

