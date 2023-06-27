Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,169 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

COP stock opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

