Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUK opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

