Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 191.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.65 and a 200 day moving average of $242.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.