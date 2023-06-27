Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VBR stock opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

