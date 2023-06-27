Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

