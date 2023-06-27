Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $425.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.39 and a 200-day moving average of $370.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

