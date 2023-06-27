Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

