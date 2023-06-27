Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,862 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.43. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

