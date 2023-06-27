Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,245 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

