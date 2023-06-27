Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,803 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 467.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.