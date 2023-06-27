Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

