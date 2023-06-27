Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

