Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 87,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

