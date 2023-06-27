Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,758,000 after buying an additional 5,963,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,893,000 after buying an additional 465,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

