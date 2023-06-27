Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.