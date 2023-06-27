Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

