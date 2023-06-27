Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

