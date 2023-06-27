Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 54.0% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $8,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

