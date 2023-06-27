Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $895,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

