Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

