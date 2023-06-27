Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

